Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 186 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.62. 3,185,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,391,432. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.94.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.