Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 328 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.63. The company had a trading volume of 218,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,489. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

