Falcon Wealth Planning Buys 534 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,564 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,940,011 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,534,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,656,526 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $13,484,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tesla by 7.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Tesla stock traded up $10.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,589,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,471,797. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

