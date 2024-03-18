Falcon Wealth Planning Buys New Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,173 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 52 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,162 shares of company stock valued at $26,276,030 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $21.70 on Monday, hitting $514.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,345,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $584.71 and a 200-day moving average of $574.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 24.08%. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

