Falcon Wealth Planning Cuts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Falcon Wealth Planning trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NULV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 125,640 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.12.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

