Falcon Wealth Planning Has $22.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,925 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.41% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.61. 53,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $129.36.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

