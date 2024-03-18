Falcon Wealth Planning Has $3.72 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,869,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,345,000 after buying an additional 819,001 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after buying an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,051,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22,055.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 458,758 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.51. 299,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,714. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.35 and a one year high of $183.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

