Falcon Wealth Planning Has $742,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning owned about 0.09% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 680.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 79,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSK traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.83. 59,878 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $35.12.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

