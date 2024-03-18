Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 139.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $285.47. 219,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,834. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.05 and a 12 month high of $288.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.56. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.