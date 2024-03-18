Falcon Wealth Planning Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS EFV traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.34. 6,165,253 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.45.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

