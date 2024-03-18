Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 3,587 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $252.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,931. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.19. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.01. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

