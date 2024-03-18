Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases New Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,239.59. 1,595,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,238.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,040.28. The stock has a market cap of $574.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,154.45.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total transaction of $22,449,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at $235,487,618.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,122.46, for a total value of $22,449,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,487,618.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,450 shares of company stock valued at $30,033,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

