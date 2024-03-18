Falcon Wealth Planning Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,953 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 154,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,496,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,152,000 after buying an additional 200,697 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 53,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,516,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,688,000 after acquiring an additional 105,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 306,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,033,000 after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VWO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.72. 6,177,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,344,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

