Falcon Wealth Planning Trims Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cintas by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $627.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,301. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $428.68 and a 1 year high of $636.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $612.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $560.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

