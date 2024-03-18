Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up to $7.25

Shares of Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.25, but opened at $7.77. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $7.77, with a volume of 502 shares changing hands.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Falcon’s Beyond Global

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Falcon’s Beyond Global stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment powerhouse and innovator in storytelling. The company develops, owns, and operates hotels, theme parks, and retail, dining, and entertainment venues. It also provides master planning, media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales for the themed entertainment industry.

