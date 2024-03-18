Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.74

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.74 and last traded at $76.28, with a volume of 888584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total transaction of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 19,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $1,364,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,606 shares of company stock valued at $6,543,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

