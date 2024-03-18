Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) PT Raised to $18.00 at Craig Hallum

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 62.60% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday.

FENC stock traded up $1.13 on Monday, hitting $11.07. 443,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,213. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The stock has a market cap of $299.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.35.

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 3,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $42,226.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,290.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Andrade sold 15,000 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $159,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,433,431.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,046 shares of company stock valued at $216,978 in the last 90 days. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 23,280.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

