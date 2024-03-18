Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.17

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.17 and last traded at $18.93, with a volume of 47137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Fidelis Insurance Stock Performance

Fidelis Insurance Announces Dividend

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is 2.10%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelis Insurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIHL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,110,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,892,000. Pine Brook Road Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,116,000. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,354,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelis Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

