Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $49.08

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.08 and last traded at $49.08, with a volume of 13273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.97.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $912.14 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

