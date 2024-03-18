Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Shares Acquired by TCP Asset Management LLC

TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,827 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for 4.2% of TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 149,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.75. The company had a trading volume of 92,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,929. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $64.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

