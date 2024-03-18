Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Fifth Third Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,708,982. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,343,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,472,000 after purchasing an additional 734,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,769,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,642 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,874,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,400,000 after purchasing an additional 296,945 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after buying an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after buying an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

