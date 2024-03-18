Financial Analysis: AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) vs. Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN)

Transphorm (NASDAQ:TGAN – Get Free Report) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and AUO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $16.51 million 18.82 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.12 AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AUO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.1% of AUO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AUO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Transphorm and AUO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 2 0 0 2.00 AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm currently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than AUO.

Risk and Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AUO has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and AUO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -177.91% -149.03% -86.65% AUO N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AUO beats Transphorm on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About AUO

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects. It also sells and leases content management system and related hardware; designs digital signage content and field curation solutions; plans, designs, and develops construction project for environmental protection and related project management; and designs, manufactures, and sells TFT-LCD modules, TV sets and related parts, backlight modules, automotive parts, and precision plastic parts. In addition, the company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of medical equipment; services related to site rental and educational activities; research and development, and IP related business; solar power generation; and sale and sales support of TFTLCD panels. Further, it designs, develops, and sells software and hardware for health care industry; provides software and hardware integration system and equipment relating to intelligent manufacturing, as well as software development and related consulting services; and investment services. It operates in the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. The company was formerly known as AU Optronics Corp. and changed its name to AUO Corporation in June 2022. AUO Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

