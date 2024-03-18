Financial Analysis: Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) versus Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report) and Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Indutrade AB (publ) and Fastenal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indutrade AB (publ) 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fastenal 1 3 1 0 2.00

Fastenal has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential downside of 14.80%. Given Fastenal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fastenal is more favorable than Indutrade AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fastenal $7.35 billion 5.90 $1.16 billion $2.02 37.48

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and Fastenal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fastenal has higher revenue and earnings than Indutrade AB (publ).

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Fastenal shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Fastenal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Indutrade AB (publ) and Fastenal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indutrade AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Fastenal 15.72% 34.31% 25.37%

Summary

Fastenal beats Indutrade AB (publ) on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indutrade AB (publ)

Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services. In addition, it provides valves, hydraulic and industrial equipment, measurement technology, construction materials, filters, pipes and pipe systems, auto repair, tools and transmission, industrial springs, water and wastewater, lighting, chemical technology, fasteners, electronics, vehicles, energy, springs, piston rings, press work, and valve channels. Indutrade AB (publ) was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Kista, Sweden.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines. It also offers miscellaneous supplies and hardware, including pins, machinery keys, concrete anchors, metal framing systems, wire ropes, strut products, rivets, and related accessories. The company serves the manufacturing market comprising original equipment manufacturers; maintenance, repair, and operations customers; non-residential construction market; farmers, truckers, railroads, mining companies, schools, and retail trades; and oil exploration, production, and refinement companies, as well as federal, state, and local governmental entities. Fastenal Company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, Minnesota.

