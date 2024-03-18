Financial Contrast: GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR)

GigCapital5 (NYSE:GIA – Get Free Report) and FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GigCapital5 and FONAR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigCapital5 N/A N/A -$2.77 million N/A N/A FONAR $102.42 million 1.35 $9.38 million $1.84 11.90

FONAR has higher revenue and earnings than GigCapital5.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigCapital5 0 0 0 0 N/A FONAR 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for GigCapital5 and FONAR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

GigCapital5 has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FONAR has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares GigCapital5 and FONAR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigCapital5 N/A N/A -14.85% FONAR 12.63% 8.47% 6.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of FONAR shares are owned by institutional investors. 75.4% of GigCapital5 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of FONAR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

FONAR beats GigCapital5 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigCapital5

GigCapital5, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.GigCapital5, Inc operates as a subsidiary of GigAcquisitions5, LLC

About FONAR

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services. It provides Upright MRI scanner that allows patients to be scanned in weight-bearing conditions, such as standing, sitting, bending, or lying down. The company also offers non-medical management, including administrative services, billing and collection services, credentialing services, contract negotiations, compliance consulting, purchasing IT services, hiring, conducting interviews, training, supervision and management of non-medical personnel, storage of medical records, office space, equipment, repair maintenance services, accounting, assistance with compliance matters, and development and implementation of practice growth and marketing strategies. It owns and operates diagnostic imaging facilities in Florida; and manages MRI scanning facilities. The company markets its scanners to private diagnostic imaging centers and hospital outpatient imaging facilities. FONAR Corporation was founded in 1970 and is based in Melville, New York.

