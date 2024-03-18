Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNI. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CNI traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $128.62. The stock had a trading volume of 839,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,799. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

