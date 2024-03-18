Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 272,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,293 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.6% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,435,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,553,000 after buying an additional 249,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 593,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,901,000 after purchasing an additional 341,678 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,262,000.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

EAGG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.67. 310,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,999. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $48.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.32.

About iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

