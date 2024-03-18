Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $252,085,000 after purchasing an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after acquiring an additional 160,644 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX stock traded down $7.13 on Friday, hitting $605.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,671,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,884,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $559.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.80. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.54 and a 1 year high of $624.42. The stock has a market cap of $262.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,003 shares of company stock valued at $162,647,852 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.61.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

