Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,269,000. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 52,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,125,000. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $59.59. 4,875,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,488. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $60.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

