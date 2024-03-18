Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,532 shares of company stock valued at $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.33.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,428,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,785. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $165.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

