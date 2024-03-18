Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 56.2% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total transaction of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total value of $31,069,842.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,889,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,027,891,490.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.44, for a total value of $984,363.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,274,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,790,993 shares of company stock valued at $781,390,056. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,849,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,794,834. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $168.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

