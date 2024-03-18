Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $774,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. 486,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,994. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $108.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

