Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,802 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.19% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 465.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.79 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 114,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.60. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $22.59.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

