Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $160,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.90. 294,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.33. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.50 and a one year high of $105.58.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.