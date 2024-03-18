Fintel (LON:FNTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $286.00

Shares of Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 286 ($3.66) and last traded at GBX 282 ($3.61), with a volume of 69641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.54).

Fintel Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 256.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 229.71. The company has a market capitalization of £292.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,527.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Fintel

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Fintech & Research. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

