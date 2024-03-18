Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Finward Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Finward Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNWD. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Finward Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Finward Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finward Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FNWD stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. 498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,112. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $101.91 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.34. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

Finward Bancorp Cuts Dividend

Finward Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Finward Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Finward Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.74%.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

