FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of FINW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINW. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 865,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after buying an additional 81,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 69.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 343,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 140,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 126.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,906 shares during the period. 21.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

