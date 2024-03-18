FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Up 14.3% in February

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the February 14th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FinWise Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of FINW traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,627. FinWise Bancorp has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $14.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.97.
FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 million. FinWise Bancorp had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FinWise Bancorp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
