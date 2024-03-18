First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.
First Advantage Price Performance
NYSE:FA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 451,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.49.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Advantage
In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Advantage
About First Advantage
First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Advantage
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- What are earnings reports?
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.