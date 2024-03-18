First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Price Target Raised to $21.00

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s previous close.

NYSE:FA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.81. 451,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,040. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. First Advantage has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $17.49.

In related news, insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 696,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,802,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,147 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the first quarter valued at $292,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 16.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

