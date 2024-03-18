First Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

First Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years. First Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.36. 60,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.99. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 7.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

View Our Latest Report on First Bancorp

First Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.