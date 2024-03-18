First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

FBNC opened at $34.06 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

