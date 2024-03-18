First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.
First Bancorp Stock Up 2.1 %
FBNC opened at $34.06 on Thursday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average is $32.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.99.
First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $97.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.63 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 19.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Bancorp Company Profile
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
