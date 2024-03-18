First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the February 14th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,017,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,794,000 after buying an additional 461,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 429,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 79,677 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 153,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 712.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.27 million, a PE ratio of 131.12 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s payout ratio is currently 363.16%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

