First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Down 14.7% in February

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the February 14th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 11,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,944. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average is $46.59. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.88 and a 52 week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.159 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

