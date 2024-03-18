First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 52,269 shares.The stock last traded at $112.60 and had previously closed at $111.95.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The company has a market cap of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.