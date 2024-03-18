First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,580 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 52,269 shares.The stock last traded at $112.60 and had previously closed at $111.95.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $906.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.3549 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $214,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

