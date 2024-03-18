First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Price Target Lowered to $36.00 at Roth Mkm

First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

First Wave BioPharma Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWBI traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 81,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,820. First Wave BioPharma has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in First Wave BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

