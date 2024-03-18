FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.44.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOTE shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of FiscalNote from $0.65 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Insider Activity at FiscalNote

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $36,240.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,868,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,098.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 130,928 shares of company stock valued at $177,055 over the last ninety days. 50.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the first quarter worth $27,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in FiscalNote during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FiscalNote during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FiscalNote in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FiscalNote Stock Performance

NYSE:NOTE remained flat at $1.75 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,572. The stock has a market cap of $226.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. FiscalNote has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

About FiscalNote

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

Featured Stories

