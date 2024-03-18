Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,923,300 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 9,575,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.2 days.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Shares of FCUUF traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.72. 355,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,021. Fission Uranium has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of approximately 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan; and West Cluff property covering and area of 11,148 hectares located in the Western Athabasca Basin.

