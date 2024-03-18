Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Monday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.
Fletcher Building Company Profile
