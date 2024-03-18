Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 273,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the February 14th total of 293,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $2.51 during midday trading on Monday. Fletcher Building has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

