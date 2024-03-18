FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 86,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 172,771 shares.The stock last traded at $23.42 and had previously closed at $23.43.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 4.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 51,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,782 shares during the period.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

