FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance
FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $41.95 during midday trading on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.
About FLSmidth & Co. A/S
