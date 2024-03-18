FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Up 6.6% in February

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the February 14th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Price Performance

FLSmidth & Co. A/S stock remained flat at $41.95 during midday trading on Monday. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $50.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

About FLSmidth & Co. A/S

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FLSmidth & Co A/S provides flowsheet technology and service solutions for the mining and cement industries in North America, South America, Europe, North and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East, Central and South Asia, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates in three segments: Mining, Cement, and Non-Core Activities.

Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.