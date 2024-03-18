Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 36,963 iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.3% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XT. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000.

XT opened at $58.86 on Monday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $61.47. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.75.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

