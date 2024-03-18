Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 7,620 SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 2.9% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after purchasing an additional 355,824 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $94,414,000. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,004,000. 32.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $387.70 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $317.91 and a 52-week high of $392.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $384.29 and a 200-day moving average of $361.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

